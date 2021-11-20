Rothschild Investment Corp IL Purchases New Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ETN. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 58,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,722,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Eaton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,706,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 216,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,009,000 after buying an additional 11,319 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 15,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total transaction of $8,642,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total value of $21,861,061.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ETN opened at $172.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.54. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $113.79 and a fifty-two week high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.03%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. HSBC downgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Eaton from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus increased their price target on Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Eaton from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.88.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

