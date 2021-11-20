Rothschild Investment Corp IL Sells 4,865 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL cut its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 26.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,865 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 18.3% in the third quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.80.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $93.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.59. The company has a market cap of $55.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $74.50 and a 1-year high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.93%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

