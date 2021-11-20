Rothschild Investment Corp IL Sells 545 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL cut its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $2,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 48.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 138.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 73.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 2,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.16, for a total value of $938,991.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $585.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $453.28 to $530.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $507.32.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $535.59 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $319.71 and a 12 month high of $549.51. The stock has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 40.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $489.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $481.79.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 13.34%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 28.59%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

