Rothschild Investment Corp IL Sells 9,513 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lessened its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,513 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.5% of Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $17,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $31,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.78.

JNJ stock opened at $162.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $162.95 and a 200-day moving average of $167.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $142.86 and a 12 month high of $179.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.38%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

