Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 18,968 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) by 180.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,968 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Upstart were worth $3,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPST. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Upstart during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Upstart by 360.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Upstart by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. 48.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPST has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Upstart in a research report on Monday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America lowered Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.55.

Shares of UPST opened at $206.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $311.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.71. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $401.49. The company has a market cap of $16.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 258.71.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.39. Upstart had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 12.30%. Equities analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.98, for a total transaction of $4,904,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 484,400 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.62, for a total value of $98,149,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,288,667 shares of company stock worth $330,884,130. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

