Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 4,245 Shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,245 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.82% of iShares Global Industrials ETF worth $3,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its holdings in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 3,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter.

EXI opened at $123.83 on Friday. iShares Global Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $103.34 and a fifty-two week high of $125.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.62.

iShares Global Industrials ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Industrials Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Industrials Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

