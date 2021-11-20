Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 4,583 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,583 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 2.22% of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $3,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JPEM. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 15.3% in the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 13,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 29.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $506,000. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 15.9% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 12,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 283.3% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JPEM opened at $56.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.08 and its 200 day moving average is $58.73. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.49 and a fifty-two week high of $61.37.

