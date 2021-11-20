Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 66,851 Shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 429,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,851 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $3,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ASE Technology by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,325,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704,367 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ASE Technology by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,947,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,926,000 after purchasing an additional 182,169 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ASE Technology by 286.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,161,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567,552 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in ASE Technology by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 4,394,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630,789 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in ASE Technology by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,380,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,731,000 after purchasing an additional 674,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ASX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.30 to $8.10 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. KGI Securities lowered ASE Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.30.

NYSE:ASX opened at $7.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.57 and its 200 day moving average is $8.13. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.08 and a fifty-two week high of $9.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.35.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 7.91%. Equities analysts forecast that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

ASE Technology Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

