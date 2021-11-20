Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stake in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) by 129.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,785 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.06% of AbCellera Biologics worth $3,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 38,262.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the first quarter valued at approximately $942,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 524,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,819,000 after buying an additional 216,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,539,000. 32.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbCellera Biologics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ABCL shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler started coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbCellera Biologics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.71.

In other AbCellera Biologics news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae purchased 202,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $2,995,689.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director John Hamer sold 162,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $2,756,900.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

ABCL opened at $15.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.85. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.18 and a 52 week high of $71.91.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Equities analysts expect that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

About AbCellera Biologics

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL).

Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.