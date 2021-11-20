Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.62% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF worth $3,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at $210,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $706,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,746,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSCH opened at $185.73 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $149.22 and a 52 week high of $199.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.63.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

