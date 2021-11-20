Royal Bank of Canada Buys 1,333 Shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,097 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.06% of Nevro worth $3,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Nevro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Nevro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nevro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nevro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Nevro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $234,000.

Shares of Nevro stock opened at $86.83 on Friday. Nevro Corp. has a 12-month low of $86.04 and a 12-month high of $188.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.83 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.78 and its 200-day moving average is $135.86.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.01. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 24.68% and a negative net margin of 27.51%. The company had revenue of $93.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nevro Corp. will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities lowered Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Nevro from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Nevro from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial downgraded Nevro to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.38.

In other Nevro news, General Counsel Kashif Rashid purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $101.05 per share, for a total transaction of $202,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

