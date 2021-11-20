Royal Bank of Canada Buys 29,862 Shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 275,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,862 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.09% of Sabre worth $3,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SABR. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Sabre during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Sabre during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Sabre during the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Sabre during the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Sabre by 27.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period.

Get Sabre alerts:

In related news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 20,000 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $250,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,131 shares of company stock worth $294,826. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SABR shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sabre from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ SABR opened at $8.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71. Sabre Co. has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $16.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.86 and its 200 day moving average is $11.76. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.00.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. Sabre had a negative net margin of 69.74% and a negative return on equity of 442.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.87) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sabre Co. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.