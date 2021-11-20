Royal Bank of Canada Buys 39,970 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) by 38.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,970 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.33% of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF worth $3,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 200.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $129,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 282.2% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $195,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF stock opened at $25.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.11. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $21.85 and a twelve month high of $27.30.

