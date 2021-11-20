Royal Bank of Canada Buys 56,728 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM) by 598.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 66,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,728 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.94% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF worth $3,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 483,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,551,000 after acquiring an additional 59,922 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 476.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,485,000 after purchasing an additional 161,393 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 1,201.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 118,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,024,000 after purchasing an additional 109,631 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 342.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 83,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 64,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,341,000.

XSVM opened at $54.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.21. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $32.15 and a twelve month high of $57.17.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.