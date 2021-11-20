Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,208 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 11,593 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $3,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HYT. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 898,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,545,000 after buying an additional 51,445 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 650.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 54,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 46,920 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the second quarter valued at $134,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the second quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the first quarter valued at $189,000.

Get BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund alerts:

NYSE HYT opened at $12.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.25 and its 200 day moving average is $12.27. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.69.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0779 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.61%.

About BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.