Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Stock Holdings in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,493 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.32% of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF worth $3,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 414,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,618,000 after acquiring an additional 10,452 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,255,000 after acquiring an additional 25,670 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 33,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares during the period.

Shares of FDVV opened at $39.19 on Friday. Fidelity Core Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $30.22 and a 12 month high of $39.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.10.

