Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Stock Holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,925 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $160,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000.

Get NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:NULG opened at $73.74 on Friday. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $26.91 and a 12-month high of $34.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.60 and a 200 day moving average of $66.26.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NULG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG).

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.