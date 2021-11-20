Royal Bank of Canada Has $3.33 Million Stock Position in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL) by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,803 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.26% of Global X Silver Miners ETF worth $3,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 233,209.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,563,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,747,000 after buying an additional 1,562,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 772,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,978,000 after purchasing an additional 135,615 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 374,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,970,000 after purchasing an additional 13,628 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in Global X Silver Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $11,287,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 160,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SIL opened at $40.06 on Friday. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $34.21 and a 1-year high of $51.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.47.

