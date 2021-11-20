Royal Bank of Canada Has $3.42 Million Position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,819 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.06% of National Instruments worth $3,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NATI. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 19.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 17.5% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the second quarter worth $168,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the second quarter worth $210,000. 88.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Instruments alerts:

In related news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 8,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total transaction of $399,559.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NATI. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of NATI opened at $45.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.40 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.81. National Instruments Co. has a 12 month low of $34.77 and a 12 month high of $47.40.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $367.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.94 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that National Instruments Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This is a positive change from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 270.01%.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.