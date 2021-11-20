Royal Bank of Canada Has $3.57 Million Stock Position in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 51.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 23,192 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $3,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $336,000.

MRTX opened at $138.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.90. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.46 and a 1-year high of $249.42.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.87) by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $71.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 528.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.96) EPS. Analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $205.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.27.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

