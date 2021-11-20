Royal Bank of Canada Has $3.64 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,276 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.19% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $3,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JMST. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 14.8% during the second quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 55,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 7,150 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 673.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 449,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,940,000 after acquiring an additional 391,282 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 30,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JMST opened at $50.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.06. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a twelve month low of $50.99 and a twelve month high of $51.15.

