Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,372 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 10,649 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust were worth $3,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 70.1% during the second quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,496 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 11,740 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 2.2% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 319,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after buying an additional 6,760 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the second quarter valued at $117,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 31.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,237 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 5,061 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the second quarter valued at $136,000.

Get The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust alerts:

In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli bought 470,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock opened at $13.32 on Friday. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 12 month low of $11.21 and a 12 month high of $14.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Profile

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

Featured Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.