Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 15,894 Shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,894 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $3,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 18.6% during the second quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 62,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 9,862 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 6.2% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 45,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 12.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 89,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 9,846 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the second quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 125.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares in the last quarter.

BTT opened at $25.49 on Friday. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 12 month low of $24.82 and a 12 month high of $27.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.99.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It aims to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2011 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

