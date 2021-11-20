Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 32,551 Shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 360,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,551 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust were worth $3,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 39.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the second quarter worth about $100,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the second quarter worth about $104,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the second quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the second quarter worth about $157,000.

NYSE BGR opened at $9.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.40. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 52 week low of $6.90 and a 52 week high of $10.40.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Energy & Resources Trust operates as a closed-end management investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in equity securities of energy and natural resources companies and equity derivatives with exposure to the energy and natural resources industry.

