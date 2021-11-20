Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 4,076 Shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,076 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 1.17% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $3,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FMHI. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 63.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 499,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,076,000 after acquiring an additional 194,033 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the second quarter worth $4,825,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the second quarter worth $4,590,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 20.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 350,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,726,000 after buying an additional 60,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the second quarter worth $2,732,000.

FMHI opened at $56.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.13. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 1-year low of $52.65 and a 1-year high of $57.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%.

