Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 8,369 Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,369 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.07% of Flowserve worth $3,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Flowserve by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,316,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $496,603,000 after buying an additional 197,806 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Flowserve by 10.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,427,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,843,000 after buying an additional 500,256 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Flowserve by 8.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,322,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,647,000 after buying an additional 269,830 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Flowserve by 2.3% in the second quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,684,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,901,000 after buying an additional 37,600 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Flowserve by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,596,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,357,000 after buying an additional 36,681 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

Shares of FLS stock opened at $32.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.99 and a 200-day moving average of $38.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Flowserve Co. has a 12-month low of $31.77 and a 12-month high of $44.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.69.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $866.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.98 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Flowserve Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Flowserve Profile

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

