Royal Bank of Canada Raises Position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,693 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.15% of Jack in the Box worth $3,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Jack in the Box in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 197.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Jack in the Box in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Jack in the Box in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Jack in the Box stock opened at $97.47 on Friday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.71 and a 52-week high of $124.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.76.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JACK. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.59.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

