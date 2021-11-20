Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stake in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,964 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,832 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.15% of Winnebago Industries worth $3,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 317.4% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 30,536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 23,221 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 2.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 15.9% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 24.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 7,618 shares during the period. 89.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WGO opened at $72.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.89. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.42 and a 12-month high of $87.53.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.31 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WGO. Truist dropped their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Winnebago Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Winnebago Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.91.

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

