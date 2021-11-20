Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stock Holdings in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 148,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,543 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund were worth $3,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RFM. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 13.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 462.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 4,624 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 65.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 104,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 41,475 shares during the last quarter.

Get RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:RFM opened at $23.17 on Friday. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.62 and a 52-week high of $24.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.79.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.1042 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th.

About RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund

The RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.