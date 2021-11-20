Royal Bank of Canada Sells 1,041 Shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.37% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF worth $3,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QUS. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 125.4% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 28,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 15,805 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after purchasing an additional 8,979 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 763,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,865,000 after purchasing an additional 81,896 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $350,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000.

Shares of QUS stock opened at $128.22 on Friday. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 12-month low of $100.59 and a 12-month high of $129.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.85.

Recommended Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.