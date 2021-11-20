Royal Bank of Canada Sells 10,832 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 24.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,832 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.09% of Ambarella worth $3,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in Ambarella by 29.6% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 35,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after buying an additional 8,191 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ambarella by 61.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 690,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,606,000 after buying an additional 263,299 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Ambarella during the second quarter worth $213,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Ambarella by 3.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 29,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ambarella by 4.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 276,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,462,000 after buying an additional 10,820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $188.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.81 and a beta of 1.11. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.55 and a 1-year high of $207.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $170.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.53.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 9.69% and a negative net margin of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $79.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 58.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMBA. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.50.

In related news, Director Chenming Hu sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.30, for a total value of $1,333,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,861,617.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,402 shares of company stock valued at $3,057,036. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

