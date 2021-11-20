Royal Bank of Canada Sells 11,055 Shares of Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,055 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.71% of Mercantile Bank worth $3,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MBWM. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 39.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 10,092 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 22.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,349,000 after acquiring an additional 26,637 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,856,000 after acquiring an additional 6,713 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 26.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 6,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 9.6% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 147,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 12,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of MBWM opened at $35.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. Mercantile Bank Co. has a one year low of $23.40 and a one year high of $37.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $562.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.06.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 30.43%. The company had revenue of $46.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.50%.

In other Mercantile Bank news, Director Lonna Wiersma sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total value of $92,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mercantile Bank Profile

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

