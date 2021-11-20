Royal Bank of Canada Sells 1,505 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $3,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTLA opened at $129.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $136.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.71. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.91 and a 1 year high of $202.73. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.54 and a beta of 2.03.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.12). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 854.10% and a negative return on equity of 34.22%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue was down 67.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.81, for a total value of $359,544.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn Goddard sold 3,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.12, for a total transaction of $627,177.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 228,521 shares of company stock worth $35,866,181. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.28.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

