Royal Bank of Canada Sells 19,886 Shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 246,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 19,886 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund were worth $3,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DPG. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 14,917 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,048 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $13.95 on Friday. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.20 and a 52-week high of $15.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.04%.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Profile

Duff & Phelps Utility & Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end investment company. It’s investment objective is to seek total return resulting primarily from a high level of current income, with an emphasis on providing tax-advantaged dividend income, and growth in current income, and secondarily from capital appreciation.

