Royal Bank of Canada Sells 21,452 Shares of Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 588,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,452 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.57% of Select Energy Services worth $3,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WTTR. Sourcerock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at $1,370,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Select Energy Services by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 889,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,979,000 after buying an additional 197,213 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Select Energy Services by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 823,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,973,000 after buying an additional 95,940 shares in the last quarter. Crestview Partners II GP L.P. lifted its position in Select Energy Services by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crestview Partners II GP L.P. now owns 3,853,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,274,000 after buying an additional 23,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Select Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. 55.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Select Energy Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WTTR opened at $5.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $583.02 million, a P/E ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 2.73. Select Energy Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $7.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.84.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). Select Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 10.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

In other Select Energy Services news, CAO Brian Szymanski sold 8,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $61,723.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Select Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.