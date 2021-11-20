Royal Bank of Canada Sells 25,391 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,990 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 25,391 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $3,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 18,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 323,205 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 36,734 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,818 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 16,071 shares during the period. 44.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seaport Research Partners downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.18.

NYSE PAA opened at $10.05 on Friday. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.75 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.37.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently -600.00%.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and refined products on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

