Royal Bank of Canada Sells 3,863 Shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,863 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.10% of Rent-A-Center worth $3,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCII. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Rent-A-Center in the second quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 651.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 18.2% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 20.1% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Rent-A-Center in the second quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Rent-A-Center news, Director Christopher B. Hetrick bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.50 per share, with a total value of $667,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RCII has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rent-A-Center has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

RCII opened at $45.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.46. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.58 and a 1 year high of $67.76.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 47.72% and a net margin of 4.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.51%.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

