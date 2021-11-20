Royal Bank of Canada Sells 4,642 Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 72,128 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,642 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.05% of First Financial Bankshares worth $3,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the second quarter worth $64,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 144.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 46.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the second quarter worth $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.61 per share, with a total value of $66,915.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 867,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,689,940.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 6,075 shares of company stock worth $274,314. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on First Financial Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.76 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIN opened at $53.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.94. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 0.90. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.12 and a twelve month high of $54.82.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 44.72%. The business had revenue of $137.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.97 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 37.27%.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

