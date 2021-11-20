Royal Bank of Canada Sells 49,890 Shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,863 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 49,890 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.78% of Vishay Precision Group worth $3,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 938,299 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,940,000 after acquiring an additional 5,196 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 33.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,391 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 17,480 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Vishay Precision Group during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Vishay Precision Group during the second quarter worth approximately $421,000. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VPG opened at $37.00 on Friday. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.90 and a 1 year high of $39.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.16 million, a PE ratio of 35.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Vishay Precision Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of sensors and sensor-based measurement systems. It operates through the following segments: Foil Technology Products; Force Sensors; and Weighing and Control Systems. The Foil Technology Products segment includes foil resistor and strain gage.

