Royal Bank of Canada Trims Holdings in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its holdings in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,812 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,167 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.71% of Willdan Group worth $3,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Willdan Group by 27.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,883 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 9,974 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 8.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,385 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 9.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 204,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,707,000 after buying an additional 17,327 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 34.8% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 8,630 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Willdan Group alerts:

In other Willdan Group news, President Michael A. Bieber sold 22,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $842,299.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Adam C. Procell sold 1,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $70,072.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WLDN shares. Roth Capital cut their price target on Willdan Group from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Willdan Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of WLDN stock opened at $41.64 on Friday. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.15 and a 1-year high of $54.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.57 and its 200 day moving average is $37.34. The company has a market cap of $532.66 million, a P/E ratio of -43.83 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.43. Willdan Group had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $98.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Willdan Group, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment operates through Willdan Engineering, Willdan Infrastructure, Public Agency Resources, Willdan Financial Services and Willdan Homeland Solutions.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Willdan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willdan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.