Royal Bank of Canada Trims Stock Position in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,054 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.14% of Cedar Fair worth $3,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FUN. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in Cedar Fair by 188.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cedar Fair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Cedar Fair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cedar Fair by 289.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Cedar Fair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on FUN. Zacks Investment Research cut Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Cedar Fair in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on Cedar Fair from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cedar Fair from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cedar Fair presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.75.

Shares of Cedar Fair stock opened at $48.35 on Friday. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $36.67 and a fifty-two week high of $52.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -21.39 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.46.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $753.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.12) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 761.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

Featured Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.