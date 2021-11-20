RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $53.42 Million

Brokerages predict that RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) will report $53.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for RPT Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $52.00 million to $55.79 million. RPT Realty posted sales of $47.72 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPT Realty will report full-year sales of $209.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $205.45 million to $213.28 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $221.64 million, with estimates ranging from $211.41 million to $238.08 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover RPT Realty.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 35.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share.

RPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on RPT Realty from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on RPT Realty from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on RPT Realty in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.71.

Shares of RPT Realty stock opened at $13.66 on Friday. RPT Realty has a 1 year low of $6.95 and a 1 year high of $14.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPT. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in RPT Realty by 1,002.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,051,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,819,000 after buying an additional 2,774,703 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in RPT Realty by 176.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,246,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,174,000 after buying an additional 796,018 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in RPT Realty by 103.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,081,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,032,000 after buying an additional 550,455 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in RPT Realty by 222.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 689,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,949,000 after buying an additional 475,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in RPT Realty by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,083,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,830,000 after purchasing an additional 420,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

