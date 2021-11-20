RWE Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RWE) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $31.67

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RWE) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €31.67 ($35.99) and traded as high as €33.75 ($38.35). RWE Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €33.41 ($37.97), with a volume of 1,932,899 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €32.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of €31.67.

About RWE Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RWE)

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.

