Ryo Currency (RYO) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $4,530.00

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 20th. In the last seven days, Ryo Currency has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ryo Currency coin can now be bought for about $0.0426 or 0.00000074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ryo Currency has a market cap of $1.40 million and $4,530.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,684.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,224.67 or 0.07323795 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $215.26 or 0.00373163 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $568.26 or 0.00985121 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.44 or 0.00085715 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.95 or 0.00414243 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00007161 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00005577 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $153.92 or 0.00266835 BTC.

About Ryo Currency

Ryo Currency (CRYPTO:RYO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 32,908,789 coins and its circulating supply is 32,791,477 coins. Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ryo Currency is ryo-currency.com . The official message board for Ryo Currency is medium.com/@ryo.currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Ryo Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ryo Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ryo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

