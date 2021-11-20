SafeBlast (BLAST) Hits One Day Volume of $177,387.00

SafeBlast (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. In the last seven days, SafeBlast has traded 22% lower against the dollar. SafeBlast has a total market capitalization of $2.82 million and approximately $177,387.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeBlast coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $59,744.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $582.54 or 0.00975041 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.82 or 0.00264162 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $135.95 or 0.00235574 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00028772 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003414 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About SafeBlast

SafeBlast is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

SafeBlast Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeBlast should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeBlast using one of the exchanges listed above.

