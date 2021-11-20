SafeCapital Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.00 (SCAP)

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. SafeCapital has a market cap of $18,945.64 and $4.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeCapital coin can now be bought for about $0.0102 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SafeCapital has traded 29.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 48% against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00048296 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000335 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000849 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000107 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001249 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About SafeCapital

SafeCapital (SCAP) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SafeCapital is www.safecapital.io . The official message board for SafeCapital is medium.com/@safecapital

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

Buying and Selling SafeCapital

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCapital should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeCapital using one of the exchanges listed above.

