SafeInsure Price Reaches $0.0064 (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 20% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 20th. In the last week, SafeInsure has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar. SafeInsure has a total market cap of $140,038.32 and approximately $235.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeInsure coin can now be bought for $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zenon (ZNN) traded 65.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.98 or 0.00134910 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000837 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000333 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000819 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000104 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001250 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000121 BTC.

CashHand (CHND) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000271 BTC.

About SafeInsure

SafeInsure (CRYPTO:SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 21,792,691 coins. The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

Buying and Selling SafeInsure

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeInsure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

