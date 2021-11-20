Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SAPMY. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Saipem in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Saipem in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of SAPMY opened at $4.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.78. Saipem has a 52-week low of $4.34 and a 52-week high of $6.47.

Saipem SpA provides integrated basic and detailed onshore engineering, procurement, project management, and construction services mainly to the oil and gas, complex civil and marine infrastructure, and environmental market sectors. It operates through the following business segments: Offshore Engineering and Construction; Onshore Engineering and Construction; Offshore Drilling; and Onshore Drilling.

