SakeToken (SAKE) One Day Volume Tops $58,603.00

SakeToken (CURRENCY:SAKE) traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 20th. SakeToken has a total market cap of $3.67 million and approximately $58,603.00 worth of SakeToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SakeToken has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SakeToken coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0360 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SakeToken alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.53 or 0.00048608 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.62 or 0.00220831 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.08 or 0.00090429 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00006823 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

SakeToken Profile

SakeToken (CRYPTO:SAKE) is a coin. SakeToken’s total supply is 136,268,484 coins and its circulating supply is 101,852,230 coins. SakeToken’s official Twitter account is @SakeSwap . The official website for SakeToken is sakeswap.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The SAKE token has two functions, which are entitling SAKE holders to governance rights and a portion of the fees paid to the protocol. Eventually, SAKE holders will own the protocol. SAKE tokens can entitle liquidity providers and traders to continue earning the benefit of the protocol development, which means the early adopters will be significant stakeholders of SakeSwap. Meanwhile, SakeSwap involves tokenomics of deflation to support the token price from a structural perspective. “

Buying and Selling SakeToken

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SakeToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SakeToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SakeToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SakeToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SakeToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.