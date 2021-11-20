San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.15

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the oil and gas producer on Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 24.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend by 81.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of SJT stock opened at $7.48 on Friday. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $2.53 and a 1-year high of $7.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.27.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.06 million during the quarter. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust had a net margin of 92.18% and a return on equity of 352.49%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,356 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 7,504 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 17,272.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $340,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 146.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 422,822 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,139,000 after buying an additional 251,562 shares during the last quarter. 13.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust engages in the provision of express trust services. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

